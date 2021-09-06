Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

