Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.