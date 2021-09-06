Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $4.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $31.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

