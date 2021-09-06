Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.21 on Monday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

