Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,112. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

