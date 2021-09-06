Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $711.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX stock opened at $222.57 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.