Analysts Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.26 million, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $193.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

MTTR opened at $17.96 on Monday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

