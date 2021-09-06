Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report sales of $527.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 573,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

