Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.28 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report sales of $527.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 573,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.