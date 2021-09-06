Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.08.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

