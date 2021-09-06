Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $209.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

