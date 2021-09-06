Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $8.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.87 and the lowest is $5.75. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $6.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $30.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.14 to $29.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.25. 73,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average is $161.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

