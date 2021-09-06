Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

