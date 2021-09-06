Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.44). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.04. 181,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,311. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

