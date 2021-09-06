Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

OI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 554,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,965. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.