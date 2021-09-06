Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post sales of $59.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $238.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.55 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.