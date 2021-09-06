Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,764. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.