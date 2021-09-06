Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.29. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

