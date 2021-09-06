Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,492,000.

DK stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.80. 631,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,906. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

