Analysts Set Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Price Target at C$8.04

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 22,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The company has a market cap of C$513.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.20. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$8.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

