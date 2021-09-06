Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $273.65

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.37.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $15.48 on Friday, hitting $310.05. 9,922,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

