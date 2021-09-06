Analysts Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $30.38

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $951.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,107 shares of company stock valued at $38,222,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

