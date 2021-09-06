Analysts Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLP opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

