Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $48.00

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,728 shares of company stock worth $11,860,315. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

