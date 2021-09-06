Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$52.63

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSU stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$47.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.38. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$19.11 and a one year high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.7162272 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

