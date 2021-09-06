Analyzing Visa (NYSE:V) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Visa alerts:

Visa has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Visa and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.07 $10.87 billion $5.04 44.66 Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.71 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -44.25

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $271.52, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 37.08%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67% Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visa beats Trip.com Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.