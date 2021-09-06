ANON Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 395.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ANON has a market capitalization of $133,987.14 and $2,705.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 625.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00151675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00207884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

