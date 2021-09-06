APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in APi Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of APi Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

