Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.49. 467,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth $1,354,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

