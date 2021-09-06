Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $7.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 72,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,286. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

