Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $21,570,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

