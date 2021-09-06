Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Ares Capital by 948.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

