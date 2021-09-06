Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0395 on Major Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $783,811.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00164824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00222783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.31 or 0.07561028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,754.86 or 1.00356312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.19 or 0.00966027 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

