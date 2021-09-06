Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $289.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.