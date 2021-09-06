Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,031 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,701,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,718,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,502,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,585,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.70 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25.

