Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

