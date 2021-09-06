Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,794 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $40.55.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

