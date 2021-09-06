Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter.

FTSD opened at $94.80 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $97.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14.

