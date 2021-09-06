Argent Trust Co Acquires 14,852 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

