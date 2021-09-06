Argent Trust Co Buys 1,148 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 7,772,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

