Argent Trust Co Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

USB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. 3,921,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

