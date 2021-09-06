Argent Trust Co Has $5 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 517,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $102.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

