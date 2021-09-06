Argent Trust Co Sells 17,690 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

