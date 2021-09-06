Argent Trust Co Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $568.11. 825,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $571.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.98. The company has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

