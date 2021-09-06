Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) versus Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Head to Head Review

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arista Networks and Ezenia!’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $2.32 billion 12.02 $634.56 million $8.09 44.89 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arista Networks and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 6 15 0 2.71 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $381.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Arista Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 27.72% 20.92% 14.74% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

