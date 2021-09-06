Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $38.92 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

