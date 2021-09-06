Arizona State Retirement System Has $808,000 Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

