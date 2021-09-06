Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,114 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR opened at $42.57 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

