Arizona State Retirement System Sells 592 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,644 shares of company stock valued at $119,913,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

