Arizona State Retirement System Sells 944 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

