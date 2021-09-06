AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and $19.12 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.11 or 0.00015698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00306069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00143710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00794543 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

ASR is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,033,248 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Formed as the result of a 3-team merger in 1927, AS Roma has been one of Italy’s more well-known competitors for more than 90 years. The club’s journey through the annals of its nations highest league has seen AS Roma capture 3 Serie A titles in addition to bringing the Coppa Italia home on 9 different occasions. A dominant force in its native land, AS Roma continues to push its organization to establish itself in the elite of European football. “

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

